Google Brain and DeepMind are merging to form a new unit named, predictably enough, Google DeepMind to accelerate the development of general AI, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai argued on Thursday. Pichai claimed Google has been an "AI-first company" since 2016. As neural networks rapidly progressed, he…



#googlebrain #deepmind #googledeepmind #alphabet #sundarpichai #google #searchandgmail #pixel #brain #tensorflow