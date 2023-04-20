Imperial Oil CEO, executives called before Commons committee to explain toxic spill

Imperial Oil Ltd. IMO-T says it still can’t say how much tainted water has leaked from a tailings pond at its Kearl oil sands project over the past 11 months, as MPs lambasted the company’s executives Thursday for an abject failure to look after affected communities. Chief executive officer Brad…



#imperialoilltd #kearl #bradcorson #houseofcommons #imperialoil #crown #fortmcmurray #alta #muskeg #firstnation