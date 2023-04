All but a handful of the world’s most famous people lost the blue checkmarks on their Twitter accounts Thursday, as company owner Elon Musk fulfilled his goal of shifting the verification badge into one of the prime benefits of an $8-a-month subscription plan, though Musk later admitted he’s…



#twitter #elonmusk #horror #stephenking #twitterblue #juliegracebrufke #edmarkey #mass #willsell #bluecheckmark