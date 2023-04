Some in the president’s orbit, seeing his standing buoyed by Democrats’ strong showing in last year’s midterms, saw no reason to rush his reelection declaration, pointing to a lack of intraparty challengers and a chaotic Republican primary field. But others have pushed for an announcement sooner…



#democrats #bidens2024intentions #advisers #barackobama #democraticparty #rosegarden #donaldtrump #kamalaharris #ukraine #trump