On Wednesday night, Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval confirmed the MLB team reached a deal to build a new stadium in Sin City. It’s Freaky Friday for Las Vegas and Oakland. In 2016, Vegas had zero pro sports teams and Oakland had three. If this deal goes through, Vegas will have four, and…



#oaklandathletics #davekaval #mlb #sincity #lasvegas #oakland #vegas #mgmgrand #nfl #goldenknights