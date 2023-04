Fox News and Dan Bongino have parted ways after they couldn’t agree on the terms for a new contract for the host. “Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel,” the former Secret Service agent and New York City police officer said Thursday on his podcast…



#danbongino #foxnewschannel #secretservice #newyorkcity #bongino #wwe #foxnation #thewrap #lawrencejones #bigsaturday