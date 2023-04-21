SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula

SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula

Upworthy

Published

The spectacular explosion of SpaceX's new Starship rocket minutes after it soared off its launch pad on a first flight test is the latest vivid illustration of a "successful failure" business formula that serves Elon Musk's company well, experts said on Thursday. Rather than seeing the fiery…

#spacex #elonmusk #superheavy #raport #garrettreisman #nasa #gulfcoaststarbase #tanyaharrison #outerspaceinstitute #martian

Full Article