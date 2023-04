[1/2] A view shows the logo of Credit Suisse on a building near the Hallenstadion where Credit Suisse Annual General Meeting took place, two weeks after being bought by rival UBS in a government-brokered rescue, in Zurich, Switzerland, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy MILAN/LONDON, April 21…



#ubs #zurich #switzerland #pierrealbouy #milan #unicredit #ortex #carlofranchini #bancaifigest #europeancentralbank