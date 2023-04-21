Police identify Nashville school shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale
Published
Three children and three adult staff members were killed in a shooting at Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. Nashville Police Chief John Drake identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former student of the school. The suspect was fatally…
#covenantschool #christian #nashville #tennessee #johndrake #audreyhale #evelyndieckhaus #halliescruggs #williamkinney #cynthiapeak