A farmer has been jailed for “the worst case of riverside destruction” seen by environmental authorities after ripping up 1.5km of the River Lugg in Herefordshire, wrecking the habitats of otters, kingfishers, trout and salmon. Following the first prosecution under Farming Rules for Water, John…



#riverlugg #herefordshire #johnprice #environmentagency #naturalengland #kidderminster #farmingrulesforwater #emmajohnson