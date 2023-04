With Democrats and Republicans potentially headed for a collision over the debt ceiling, one critical lawmaker has already begun talking about a familiar offramp. It’s time, says Sen. Joe Manchin, for a blue-ribbon commission on how to fix the federal budget. Feeling deja vu? Creating a grand…



