Poland has sent the most tanks to Ukraine, but the majority of those armored vehicles, about 240, were Soviet-era T-72 tanks. Polish officials on Friday announced they would send an additional 60 renovated tanks. The Czech Republic has sent over 125 T-72s, 90 of which were funded by the U.S. and…



#poland #ukraine #soviet #t72 #polish #czechrepublic #netherlands #leopard2 #amx10rc #spain