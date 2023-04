Peter McGuinness texts with Semafor's Ben Smith on chicken, chili, and why vegan meat isn't a fad. B: Peter — thank you for doing this. It’s the first in our series, but the general idea is to try to be normal and avoid extremely long paragraphs. B: For starters — can you send me a selfie and tell…



#petermcguinness #bensmith #chobani #impossibleburgers #beyondmeat #davos