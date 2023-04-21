Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter charge over ‘Rust’ fatal shooting will be dismissed

Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter charge over ‘Rust’ fatal shooting will be dismissed

Upworthy

Published

Prosecutors will dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “ Rust,” alluding to new revelations in the investigation while cautioning that Baldwin has not been absolved. A follow-up investigation…

#alecbaldwin #hannahgutierrezreed #karimorrisey #jasonlewis #baldwin #hollywood #lukenikas #alexspiro #halynahutchins #joelsouza

Full Article