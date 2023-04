Investing.com -- Here is your daily Pro Recap of the biggest analyst picks and cuts you may have missed since yesterday: upgrades at GE, SeaWorld, and XPO, while ratings at Tesla and Hewlett Packard Enterprises were slashed. New analysts at Jefferies assumed coverage on (NYSE: ) with a Buy rating…



#seaworld #xpo #tesla #jefferies #investingpro #geaerospace #leap #genx #max #overweight