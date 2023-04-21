Kate Middleton leads birthday tributes to late queen with unseen photo

Kate Middleton has led the royal birthday tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the day she would have turned 97 years old with a previously unseen family photograph. Elizabeth died at Balmoral castle in September 2022, having served as Britain's longest-reigning monarch for over 70 years.…



#katemiddleton #elizabethii #princewilliam #queencamilla #countrylife #queenelizabeth #princelouis #zaratindall #lucastindall #peterphillips