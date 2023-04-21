The seat belt sign is on: Viral videos and climate change boost concerns about turbulence

Climate change could be making turbulence worse. Social media is making it more apparent. Videos from flights rocked by turbulence have become a mainstay on social media, where videos of people screaming and cabins strewn with debris now regularly accrue thousands and sometimes millions of views.…



#hawaiianairlines #googletrends #garybaumgardner #tiktok #korean #eastasia #eurasia #paulwilliams #northatlantic #andresmcnerney