Oakland residents should rejoice that the great A’s ballpark scam is finally over. The team’s billionaire owner John Fisher and his lackey Dave Kaval were never “Rooted in Oakland.” They didn’t care about building a ballpark adjacent to Jack London Square on the port’s Howard Terminal. As I wrote…



#oakland #johnfisher #davekaval #jacklondonsquare #howardterminal #nevada #lasvegas #libbyschaaf #kaval #fisher