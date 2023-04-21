Woman 'Ghosted' by Best Friend After Pregnancy Announcement Splits Views

A post about a woman who was "ghosted" by her best friend after she became pregnant has sparked debate on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. On Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum, user Kathleen995 wrote that her best friend had been experiencing infertility—the failure to get…



#mumsnet #aibu #kathleen995 #currentdirections #alyssabaron #winfertility #itwasabouther #misschiefmaker #queensmartypants