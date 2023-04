Thursday did not augur for Tesla, Inc. TSLA and its iconic CEO Elon Musk as the stock had a freefall in reaction to a mixed earnings report and management's commentary on the earnings call. What Happened: Tesla stock fell 9.75% to $162.99 on Thursday and intraday, it dropped to a low of $160.56,…



#teslainc #elonmusk #tesla #bernardarnault #spacexboringcompany #raisesmodels