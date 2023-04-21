Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan
Muslims around the world pray on the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan
Muslims around the world take part in prayers for the annual holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy Islamic..
The lunar month of Ramadan is a period of 29 or 30 days where Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset