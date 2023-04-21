Walmart sells plus-size clothing brand Eloquii, offloading its third digital brand this year

Walmart is selling online apparel brand Eloquii to FullBeauty Brands, marking the retailer's third divestiture of a direct-to-consumer brand this year. The big-box retailer sold Bonobos to WHP Global and Express earlier this month and offloaded Moosejaw to Dick's Sporting Goods in February. The…



#eloquii #fullbeautybrands #whpglobalandexpress #dicksportinggoods #marclore #walmart #jaemelaczkowski #walmartcom #juliecarnevale #jimfogarty