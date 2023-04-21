The Supreme Court will decide the fate of short-term abortion pill access today while the bigger battle rages on
The Supreme Court is facing a self-imposed Friday night deadline to decide whether women’s access to a widely used abortion pill will stay unchanged or be restricted while a legal challenge to its Food and Drug Administration approval goes on. The justices are weighing arguments that allowing…
