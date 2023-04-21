AOC says Republicans are 'too much of a mess' to negotiate with Democrats on the budget and debt ceiling: 'Negotiating with that is like trying to nail jello…

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call Kevin McCarthy unveiled his bill to raise the debt ceiling this week, but it faces pushback from some Republicans. AOC wrote on Instagram that Democrats should not be negotiating with Republicans right now. "Republicans are too much…



#tomwilliams #kevinmccarthy #republicans #aoc #democrats #ocasiocortez #georgesantos #scottperry #maga