NEW YORK -- The NFL suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and…



