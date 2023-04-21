Ray Romano On the Actor’s Journey, from Being Fired to Typecasting to His Directing Debut

Ray Romano On the Actor’s Journey, from Being Fired to Typecasting to His Directing Debut

Upworthy

Published

This article first appeared as part of Jenelle Riley’s Acting Up newsletter – to subscribe for early content and weekly updates on all things acting, visit the Acting Up signup page. Considering Ray Romano has worn so many hats in his career – comedian, actor, writer, producer – it’s hard to…

#jenellerileys #rayromano #210 #somewhereinqueens #italian #markstegemann #leorusso #jacobward #martinscorsese #irishman

Full Article