Ray Romano On the Actor’s Journey, from Being Fired to Typecasting to His Directing Debut
Published
This article first appeared as part of Jenelle Riley’s Acting Up newsletter – to subscribe for early content and weekly updates on all things acting, visit the Acting Up signup page. Considering Ray Romano has worn so many hats in his career – comedian, actor, writer, producer – it’s hard to…
#jenellerileys #rayromano #210 #somewhereinqueens #italian #markstegemann #leorusso #jacobward #martinscorsese #irishman