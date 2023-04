Twitter has long been a way for people to keep track of tornado watches, train delays, news alerts or the latest crime warnings from their local police department. But when the Elon Musk-owned platform started stripping blue verification checkmarks this week from accounts that don't pay a monthly…



#beyoncé #oprahwinfrey #donaldtrump #yosemite #twitter #newjersey #mountholly #nws #susanbuchanan #lebronjames