It’s the end of an era on Twitter, as Elon Musk has finally removed the legacy verification checkmarks on Twitter, leaving celebrities, journalists, and notable accounts unverified, aside from a select few, such as legendary horror author Stephen King. Blue checkmarks on Twitter were initially…



#twitter #elonmusk #stephenking #tonylarussa #larussa #twitterblue #lebronjames #williamshatner #enron #kings