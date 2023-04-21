If You Like Close Games, You’ll Love The Cleveland Guardians

If Terry Francona had any hair it would all be gray by now, and the Cleveland Guardians are only 19 games into the 2023 season. Nineteen grueling, torturous games. A three-time American League Manager of the Year (all with Cleveland), and the reigning AL Manager of the Year, Francona, in the early…



#terryfrancona #clevelandguardians #americanleague #cleveland #francona #centraldivision #guardians #emmanuelclase #clase #jameskarinchak