Jesus, God And Satan Have Blue Checkmarks But The Pope Loses His: The State Of Elon Musk's Twitter

Since taking over social media platform Twitter, new owner and CEO Elon Musk has put forth many changes, including the Twitter Blue subscription program. The social media platform is now charging users who want their accounts to have a checkmark, which acts as a verification service and comes with…



#twitter #elonmusk #satan #catholicchurch #bluecheckmark #jesuschrist #twitterblue #kevinsmith #dogma #s8n