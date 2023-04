In this image provided by Comite Champagne, cans of Miller High Life beer sit in a container after being crushed at the Westlandia plant in Ypres, Belgium, Monday, April 17, 2023. Belgian customs have destroyed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life advertised as the ″Champagne of beers” at the…



#comitechampagne #millerhighlife #westlandia #ypres #belgium #belgian #champagne #champagneofbeers #comitéchampagne #antwerp