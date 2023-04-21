Cleveland Fed’s Mester: More work to do on gender pay gap

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Thursday that there’s still more work to do when it comes to equal pay for women and closing that gender gap would boost economic growth. “The gender pay gap is smaller than it was in the sixties, but there's still more work to do,” Mester said in an…



#clevelandfed #lorettamester #yahoofinancelive #federalreservebank #cleveland #laraloewenstein #socialsecurity #bankofamerica #dimplegosai #esg