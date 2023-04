The Krause Group has agreed to sell Kum & Go, its venerable Des Moines-based convenience store chain, to Salt Lake City-based Maverik, the companies announced Friday morning. The deal takes an iconic Iowa brand out of the hands of the Krauses, the founding family who started the 400-store chain…



#krausegroup #kumgo #desmoines #saltlakecity #maverik #iowa #hampton #italian #kylekrause #fjmanagement