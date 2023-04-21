Texas lawmaker says the Supreme Court cleared the way to force schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom
Published
AP Texas' Senate passed a bill that would requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments. The Senator who authored the bill thinks the Supreme Court paved the way for his bill to pass. The Supreme Court last year sided with a football coach who lost his job after praying on the field. A…
#supremecourt #philking #bill1515 #texastribune #joekennedy #neilgorsuch #constitution