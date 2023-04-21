Eastern Canada sees price jump at the pump, but experts say gas costs could level off

Eastern Canada sees price jump at the pump, but experts say gas costs could level off

Upworthy

Published

After a surge in gas prices across Eastern Canada earlier this week, experts say costs at the pump could level off despite the typical high-demand period associated with this time of year. As the cost of oil edged below US$80 per barrel this week, gas prices soared to around 164.9 cents per litre…

#easterncanada #ontario #rogermcknight #enprointernational #canadians #gasbuddycom #teresadifelice #difelice

Full Article