Alec Baldwin is off the hook for involuntary manslaughter charge after new evidence emerges about fatal shooting on movie set
Published
Prosecutors have formally dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “Rust, ” citing new evidence and the need for more time to investigate. Special prosecutors Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis filed…
#alecbaldwin #karimorrisey #jasonlewis #santafe #hannahgutierrezreed #baldwin #hollywood #lukenikas #alexspiro #halynahutchins