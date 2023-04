We’ve written about the ups and downs of BuzzFeed News since 2011, when BuzzFeed hired Ben Smith to launch what would become a Pulitzer Prize–winning news organization. BuzzFeed News’s first few years were a time of global expansion and excitement. This is the era when Stratechery’s Ben Thompson…



#buzzfeednews #bensmith #apulitzerprize #buzzfeednewss #benthompson #jonahperetti #pdf #trump #peretti #boston