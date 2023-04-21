As Eid and Earth Day coincide, young Muslims are driving the modern climate movement

As climate disasters ravage much of the Muslim world — from record-breaking heat in the Middle East to devastating floods in Pakistan — Earth Day and Eid al-Fitr falling on the same weekend feels kismet to some Muslim Americans. “My faith is the biggest reason I have for climate optimism,” said…



#muslim #middleeast #pakistan #zahrabiabani #pakistani #eidalfitr #biabani #saadamer #pakistaniamerican #unitednations