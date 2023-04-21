What will the end of the pause on student loan payments mean for retailers?

This economy is looking a little more complicated for some retailers. Another factor that will soon be in the mix? Student debt. More than three years ago, the federal government said the 45 million borrowers with federal student loan debt could pause paying it back. And many borrowers put those…



#katecampbell #federalreserve #campbell #baltimore #homedepot #benjaminmoore #simonmoore #tesla #constantineyannelis #universityofchicago