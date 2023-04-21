Some popular Twitter users, including @dril, are running the #BlockTheBlue campaign, asking people to block anyone who subscribes to Twitter Blue
Published
On Thursday, April 20, Elon Musk made a rare move: He delivered on a promise. Since acquiring Twitter in October of last year, Musk has been open about his disdain for Twitter's old verification system. Musk has made it clear that "legacy verified" users would eventually lose their checkmarks.…
#elonmusk #twitter #twitterblue #travisbrown #dataopens #blockblue #blocktheblue #nba #lebronjames #twitterbluefirst