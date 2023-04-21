Teen vomited on multiple days before dying of infection at Utah boarding school, state finds

A newly issued autopsy shows that a Native American girl’s death after collapsing at Diamond Ranch Academy, a Utah boarding school, was the result of a serious infection that usually needs to be treated with antibiotics. Taylor Goodridge, 17, died on Dec. 20, and the state concluded in a…



