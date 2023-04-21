Teen vomited on multiple days before dying of infection at Utah boarding school, state finds

Teen vomited on multiple days before dying of infection at Utah boarding school, state finds

Upworthy

Published

A newly issued autopsy shows that a Native American girl’s death after collapsing at Diamond Ranch Academy, a Utah boarding school, was the result of a serious infection that usually needs to be treated with antibiotics. Taylor Goodridge, 17, died on Dec. 20, and the state concluded in a…

#nativeamerican #diamondranchacademy #utah #taylorgoodridge #utahmedicalexaminers #peritonitis #wigtion #billfrazier #diamondranchacademys #dhhs

Full Article