The Supreme Court’s new abortion pill decision, explained

The Supreme Court’s new abortion pill decision, explained

Upworthy

Published

Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, April 15, 2023. | Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images The justices hand down the first decision in the mifepristone litigation saga that is not completely unhinged. The Supreme Court handed down…

#ussupremecourt #washingtondc #supremecourt #clarencethomas #samuelalito #fifthcircuit #fda #adamunikowsky #antoninscalia #wholewomanshealth

Full Article