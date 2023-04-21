The Supreme Court’s new abortion pill decision, explained

Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, April 15, 2023. | Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images The justices hand down the first decision in the mifepristone litigation saga that is not completely unhinged. The Supreme Court handed down…



#ussupremecourt #washingtondc #supremecourt #clarencethomas #samuelalito #fifthcircuit #fda #adamunikowsky #antoninscalia #wholewomanshealth