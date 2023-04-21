‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Canceled at Disney+

“National Treasure: Edge of History” has been canceled at Disney+ after one season, Variety has confirmed. Based on the “National Treasure” film franchise, Disney’s TV adaptation followed treasure hunter Jess Venezuela. After a stranger gives her a tip about a centuries-old treasure possibly…



