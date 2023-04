The Rings Of Power: Missing Character Resurfaces In New Season 2 BTS Photo Isildur is one of just a few characters cast in both Peter Jackson's iconic "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and in JD Payne and Patrick McKay's "The Rings of Power" series. While the older version of Isildur (Harry…



#peterjackson #lordofrings #jdpayne #patrickmckay #ringsofpower #isildurharrysinclair #payne #maximbaldry #mountdoom #baldry