Jonathan Adler on what the Supreme Court's abortion decision means

Jonathan Adler on what the Supreme Court's abortion decision means

Newsy

Published

ViewJonathan Adler is a law professor at Case Western Reserve University. He joined Scripps News on the phone in the minutes after the Supreme Court issued its decision to preserve access to the abortion drug mifepristone.

He tells us what the ruling means, and helps put the court's decision on mifepristone into the broader...

Full Article