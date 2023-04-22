Santa Clara’s Great America introduces chaperone policy for teens starting this weekend

Those heading to California’s Great America in Santa Clara this weekend should be prepared for a new chaperone policy. As of Saturday, April 22, park officials say, “All guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to,…



#santaclara #parkupdate #greatamerica #chaperone #cedarfair #ohio #southerncalifornias #knott #berryfarm #1signatatimeyo