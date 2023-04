Rebuilding an entire set from scratch is probably not your average production designer's first idea, but "Picard" production designer Dave Blass and art director Liz Klockzowski had to do just that for the new Enterprise-D. "There's the ongoing rumor that there's a warehouse somewhere that has all…



#daveblass #lizklockzowski #startrek #variety #deniseokuda #nextgeneration #okudas