If you have put your hard-earned money in an individual retirement account (IRA) or any retirement account, then you know that you can’t leave it there forever. So, if you are 73 or older in 2023, you need to take out a minimum distribution each year, called a required minimum distribution (RMD).…



#rmd #ira #secure20act #paypenaltyretirees #irsform5329 #irsform1040 #treasury #socialsecurity #finalwords