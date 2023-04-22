Samuel Alito used his dissent in the abortion pill ruling to call out 3 justices in an act of judiciary 'theater,' SCOTUS expert says

Supreme Court justices Samuel Alito and Elana Kagan testify about the court's budget during a hearing of the House Appropriations Committee's Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee March 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The Supreme Court ruled to uphold FDA…



#supremecourt #samuelalito #elanakagan #washingtondc #fda #clarencethomas #amyconeybarrett #scottlemieux #elenakagan #soniasotomayor