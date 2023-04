Nothing will change for now. That's what the Supreme Court said Friday evening about access to a widely used abortion pill. A court case that began in Texas has sought to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. Lower courts had said that women seeking the drug…



#supremecourt #roevwade #mifepristone #justicedepartment #fda #lasvegas #genbiopro #misoprostol #amarillo #christian